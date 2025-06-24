Markets
WATT

Energous Launches Battery-Free E-Sense Tag For Real-Time Supply Chain Monitoring

June 24, 2025 — 10:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Energous Corporation (WATT) has unveiled the e-Sense tag, a compact, waterproof, battery-free wireless sensor designed for real-time location and temperature monitoring in retail, logistics, and cold chain environments.

Powered entirely through the company's over-the-air - OTA wireless power network, the e-Sense tag integrates with Energous' PowerBridge transmitters and e-Compass cloud platform to offer a complete ambient IoT solution.

This system eliminates the need for batteries and manual maintenance, offering persistent visibility, reduced environmental impact, and operational efficiency. The e-Sense tag transmits data continuously to the AWS IoT Core-based e-Compass platform, which supports monitoring, zoning, analytics, and compliance for large-scale deployments.

Energous CEO Mallorie Burak emphasized that the launch marks the completion of their end-to-end wireless sensing ecosystem. With wireless power as a foundational layer, Energous aims to drive the adoption of ambient IoT across supply chains, delivering scalable intelligence to physical assets and infrastructure.

Tuesday, WATT closed at $0.2799, up 2.90%, and traded after hours to close at $0.27, down 3.54% on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WATT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.