Energous Launches Battery-Free E-Sense Tag For Real-Time Supply Chain Monitoring

(RTTNews) - Energous Corporation (WATT) has unveiled the e-Sense tag, a compact, waterproof, battery-free wireless sensor designed for real-time location and temperature monitoring in retail, logistics, and cold chain environments.

Powered entirely through the company's over-the-air - OTA wireless power network, the e-Sense tag integrates with Energous' PowerBridge transmitters and e-Compass cloud platform to offer a complete ambient IoT solution.

This system eliminates the need for batteries and manual maintenance, offering persistent visibility, reduced environmental impact, and operational efficiency. The e-Sense tag transmits data continuously to the AWS IoT Core-based e-Compass platform, which supports monitoring, zoning, analytics, and compliance for large-scale deployments.

Energous CEO Mallorie Burak emphasized that the launch marks the completion of their end-to-end wireless sensing ecosystem. With wireless power as a foundational layer, Energous aims to drive the adoption of ambient IoT across supply chains, delivering scalable intelligence to physical assets and infrastructure.

Tuesday, WATT closed at $0.2799, up 2.90%, and traded after hours to close at $0.27, down 3.54% on the NasdaqCM.

