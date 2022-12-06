Markets
WATT

Energous Gets Regulatory Nod For WattUp PowerBridge Transmitter Technology In South Korea

December 06, 2022 — 06:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Energous Corporation (WATT), a maker of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, said on Tuesday that its 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter technology has been approved in South Korea.

The technology will be use for unlimited wireless power distance transmission for internet of things or IoT applications. WattUp PowerBridge supports wireless power transfer for applications including smart tags, electronic shelf labels, sensors, asset trackers, and others.

Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous, said: "With this latest approval in Korea, where growth of IoT deployments is strong and projected to continue expanding, Energous is able to now target the major trendsetting OEMs in Korea for our technology."

Analyst firm IDC projects IoT spending in the Asia Pacific region to grow at over 12 percent a year, reaching $437 billion by 2025.

The approval in South Korea follows the same regulatory nods in the U.S., Europe, China, India, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

