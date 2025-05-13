Energous Corporation Reports 436% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025 and Updates on Strategic Initiatives

Energous Corporation reports 436% revenue growth in Q1 2025 and improved operational efficiency while focusing on strategic initiatives.

Energous Corporation, known for its wireless power solutions, reported significant financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing a 436% increase in revenue year-over-year, with revenues reaching $0.3 million compared to $0.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. This growth was largely attributed to a 483% surge in sales of their PowerBridge transmitter systems, which have begun to gain traction in infrastructure modernization projects for major retailers. The company also achieved a gross profit for the first time this quarter, amounting to approximately $0.1 million, and reduced operating expenses by 44% to $3.7 million. Energous raised $13.8 million through an offering to support its growth strategy and has seen a backlog of enterprise orders, indicative of increasing market adoption of its technology. Additionally, the company introduced two new products aimed at enhancing enterprise asset tracking solutions. CEO Mallorie Burak emphasized the company’s commitment to operational optimization and innovation in wireless power technology.

Potential Positives

Revenue increased by over 430% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year, indicating strong growth momentum.

The company secured $13.8 million in net proceeds from its at-the-market offering program, providing essential capital to fund growth initiatives.

Operating expenses were reduced by 44% year over year, demonstrating improved cost management and operational efficiency.

The introduction of innovative new products, such as the AI driven PowerBridgeMOD and PowerBridge PRO+, emphasizes the company's commitment to technological advancement and market leadership.

Potential Negatives

Despite a significant year-over-year revenue increase of 436%, the total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was only $0.3 million, indicating that the company is still operating at a relatively low sales volume.

The company reported a net loss of approximately $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, which, while improved from the previous year, still reflects ongoing financial challenges and may concern investors regarding profitability.

The need to raise capital through an at-the-market offering program to fund growth initiatives suggests potential cash flow issues and reliance on external financing to support operations.

FAQ

What were Energous Corporation's revenue results for Q1 2025?

Energous Corporation reported revenue of $0.3 million for Q1 2025, a 436% increase from $0.1 million in Q1 2024.

How much did Energous save in operational costs?

The company achieved annualized cost savings of approximately $7.3 million through various strategic actions since last year.

What new products did Energous introduce?

Energous launched the AI-driven PowerBridgeMOD and PowerBridge PRO+ products, enhancing their wireless power solutions for enterprise asset tracking.

What strategic milestone did Energous achieve in Q1 2025?

Energous secured $13.8 million in net proceeds from its at-the-market offering program to support its growth initiatives.

How has Energous improved its gross profit margins?

Improved volume manufacturing led to a gross profit of approximately $0.1 million, up from a gross loss of $45,000 in the previous year.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT) (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”), a pioneer in scalable, over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided an update on recent events and Company highlights.





“As the Company enters the second quarter of 2025, we have continued to focus on executing the strategic initiatives established during 2024, including creating an efficient infrastructure and fortifying partner relationships ripe with expansion opportunities for deploying our scalable, RF-based wireless power network solutions that connect businesses with critical data, delivering operational efficiency with fewer batteries – for a smarter, more sustainable future,” said Mallorie Burak, CEO and CFO of Energous Wireless Power Solutions. “Reducing the Company’s cash burn remains a priority, with actions taken since last year resulting in annualized cost savings of approximately $7.3 million. We experienced revenue increases of over 430% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of the prior year, and we expect continued steady growth of revenue in the coming quarters, as we continue to strengthen relationships with key customers, secure new customers, and continue to introduce our innovative new products. A key strategic milestone for the Company was securing $13.8 million of net proceeds from our at-the-market offering program in the first quarter of 2025 to fund our growth as we pursue our strategic objectives.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $0.3 million versus approximately $0.1 million in the same period in 2024, representing a 436% increase year over year.





The increase was primarily driven by a year over year 483% increase in revenue of our PowerBridge transmitter systems, with the first quarter of 2025 marking a turning point in the commercial adoption of our technology to serve as the backbone for infrastructure modernization projects spearheaded by major nationwide retailers.





After the end of the first quarter, the Company shipped an additional $0.3 million in product, primarily attributable to fulfilment of PowerBridge transmitter system orders to multinational retailers in addition to a new order from a multi-billion dollar power company conducting a proof of concept.







Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $0.3 million versus approximately $0.1 million in the same period in 2024, representing a 436% increase year over year.







With the ramp up of our volume manufacturing during the first quarter of 2025, product margins improved significantly, driving a gross profit of approximately $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2025 compared to a gross loss of $45,000 in the prior year period, representing a 307% improvement.









Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $3.7 million versus $6.6 million for the same period in 2024, a 44% improvement year over year.









Total first quarter 2025 GAAP operating expenses were $3.7 million, consisting of $1.2 million in research and development (R&D) expenses and $2.5 million in sales, marketing, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, severance expense, and abandoned financing transaction expenses related to the Regulation A offering.









Non-GAAP operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $2.5 million, decreasing from $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing a reduction of approximately $2.2 million, or 46%, year over year.









Continued operational and manufacturing cost reductions coupled with increased commercial revenue yielded improved year over year net loss and loss per share of approximately $(3.4) million, or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share, for first quarter of 2025, versus a net loss of approximately $(6.6) million, or $(1.11) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.









Non-GAAP net loss of approximately $(2.5) million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 versus non-GAAP net loss of approximately $(4.6) million for the same 2024 period, representing a 47% improvement year over year.









Approximately $10.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025.







See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information.







Company Highlights









During the first quarter of 2025, the Company raised $13.8 million of net proceeds under its at-the-market offering program. This capital allows the Company to continue executing upon its growth initiatives for 2025 and fulfilling customer orders.









The Company is experiencing a growing backlog of enterprise orders demonstrating increased market adoption of the Company’s wireless power network (WPN) solutions.









The Company announced the acceleration of a multi-stage infrastructure modernization project by a Fortune 10 multinational retailer planning to deploy PowerBridge PRO transmitters in more than 4,700 locations nationwide. (



https://energous.com/company/newsroom/news/energous-partners-with-fortune-10-retailer-to-scale-wireless-power-deployment-across-4700-u-s-locations/)











The Company introduced two new products: the AI driven PowerBridgeMOD and PowerBridge PRO+ with integrated gateway. These new products exemplify Energous’ mission to continue delivering innovative, adaptable, and versatile enterprise asset tracking solutions. (



https://energous.com/company/newsroom/news/energous-introduces-ai-driven-powerbridgemod-and-powerbridge-pro-with-integrated-gateway-creating-adaptable-and-versatile-asset-tracking-solutions/)









“Additional PowerBridge PRO shipments to multinational retailers during the first quarter of 2025 demonstrates the traction that our wireless power technology is gaining in transforming and modernizing the operations of major retailers, setting new industry standards and best practices for automating asset tracking,” said Mallorie Burak, CEO and CFO, Energous Wireless Power Solutions. “We remain committed to driving the continued adoption of our innovative technology, staying laser focused on optimizing our operations to position the Company for growth, and remaining a leader in the wireless power technology space.”







About Energous Wireless Power Solutions







Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT) is pioneering scalable, over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks that enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent business automation. The Company’s wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies deliver continuous access to wireless power, helping drive a new generation of battery-free devices for asset and inventory tracking and management—from retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, and asset trackers, to air quality monitors, motion detectors, and more. For more information, visit



http://www.energous.com/



or follow on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about our financial results and projections, our backlog, expected company growth, and potential cost savings. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). We use non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.









Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below.





Our reported results include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) and non-GAAP research and development expenses (R&D). Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP operating expenses exclude depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, and expenses related to the abandonment of financing transactions. Non-GAAP operating expenses excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, expenses related to the abandonment of financing transactions, and severance expense. Non-GAAP SG&A excludes depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to the abandonment of financing transactions. Non-GAAP R&D excludes depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.







Contacts:







Investor Relations







IR@energous.com







Media Relations







pr@energous.com





















Energous Corporation













BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)













(in thousands)























As of













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024































ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





10,085













$





1,353













Accounts receivable, net









312

















78













Inventory









644

















498













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









844

















983













Total current assets









11,885

















2,912

































Property and equipment, net









332

















356













Operating lease right-of-use lease assets









1,160

















527













Total assets





$





13,377













$





3,795























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





1,276













$





1,852













Accrued expenses









534

















1,135













Accrued severance expense









101

















28













Warrant liability









91

















358













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









385

















668













Short-term loan payable, net









523

















818













Deferred revenue









11

















13













Total current liabilities









2,921

















4,872

































Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion









960

















-













Total liabilities









3,881

















4,872

































Stockholders’ equity (deficit):





















Common stock









1

















1













Additional paid-in capital









413,301

















399,362













Accumulated deficit









(403,806





)













(400,440





)









Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)









9,496

















(1,077





)









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)





$





13,377













$





3,795















































Energous Corporation













STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(Unaudited)













(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



































For the Three Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024





























Revenue





$





343













$





64













Cost of revenue









250

















109













Gross profit (loss)









93

















(45





)





























Operating expenses:





















Research and development









1,192

















2,189













Sales and marketing









589

















873













General and administrative









895

















1,995













Severance expense









372

















1,563













Expenses from abandoned financing transaction









656

















–













Total operating expenses









3,704

















6,620













Loss from operations









(3,611





)













(6,665





)





























Other income (expense), net:





















Change in fair value of warrant liability









267

















(82





)









Interest income (expense), net









(22





)













148













Total other income (expense), net









245

















66

































Net loss





$





(3,366





)









$





(6,599





)





























Basic and diluted net loss per common share





$





(0.12





)









$





(1.11





)





























Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted









28,443,192

















5,961,186















































Energous Corporation













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information













(Unaudited)













(in thousands)



































For the Three Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024

















































Net loss (GAAP)





$





(3,366





)









$





(6,599





)









Add (subtract) the following items:





















Depreciation and amortization









45

















48













Stock-based compensation *









94

















274













Severance expense









372

















1,563













Expenses from abandoned financing transaction









656

















–













Change in fair value of warrant liability









(267





)













82













Adjusted net non-GAAP loss





$





(2,466





)









$





(4,632





)





























* Stock-based compensation excludes $16 and $130 which is included in severance expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









Stock-based compensation excludes $1 which is included in cost of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





























Total operating expenses (GAAP)





$





3,704













$





6,620













Subtract the following items:





















Depreciation and amortization









(45





)













(48





)









Stock-based compensation *









(94





)













(274





)









Severance expense









(372





)













(1,563





)









Expenses from abandoned financing transaction









(656





)













–













Adjusted non-GAAP operating expenses





$





2,537













$





4,735

































* Stock-based compensation excludes $16 and $130 which is included in severance expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









Stock-based compensation excludes $1 which is included in cost of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





























Total research and development expenses (GAAP)





$





1,192













$





2,189













Subtract the following items:





















Depreciation and amortization









(43





)













(41





)









Stock-based compensation









(9





)













(107





)









Adjusted non-GAAP research and development expenses





$





1,140













$





2,041





















































Total sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses (GAAP)





$





1,484













$





2,868













Subtract the following items:





















Depreciation and amortization









(2





)













(7





)









Stock-based compensation









(85





)













(167





)









Adjusted non-GAAP sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses





$





1,397













$





2,694































