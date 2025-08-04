Energizer Swings To Profit In Q3; Raises FY25 Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR), manufacturer of primary batteries and portable lighting products, on Monday reported profit in the third quarter compared with loss in the previous year.

Shares of Energizer are increasing by around 10% in the pre-market trading.

For the third quarter, net earnings came in at $153.5 million compared with the loss of 43.8 million in the prior year.

Net earnings per share were $2.13 versus loss per share of $0.61 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net earnings increased to $81.5 million from $57.4 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net earnings per share were $1.13 versus $0.79 last year.

Seven analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EBITDA surged to $235.1 million from $12.9 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $171.4 million from $149.7 million in the previous year.

Net sales increased 3.4 percent to $725.3 million from $701.4 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expected reported net sales for the fourth quarter to grow 2% to 4%, while organic net sales are projected to be flat to down 2%.

Adjusted earnings per share are forecast in the range of $1.05 to $1.15, including an estimated $5 million to $10 million benefit from production credits, before reinvestment.

For the fiscal year 2025, the company raised its fiscal 2025 guidance for adjusted earnings per share to $3.55 to $3.65.

Energizer expected adjusted EBITDA between $630 million and $640 million, including a $40 million to $45 million benefit from production credits before reinvestment.

The company expected net sales to grow 1% to 3% in fiscal 2025, including $40 million to $50 million from its newly acquired APS NV business. Organic sales are expected to be flat to up 2%.

In the pre-market trading, Energizer is 10.69% higher at $24.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.

