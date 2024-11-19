Energizer sees FY25 adjusted EPS $3.45-$3.65, consensus $3.52

Sees FY25 adjusted EBITDA $625M-$645M. The company said, “For fiscal 2025, we expect organic revenue to be up 1% to 2%. The increase in revenues as well as implementing the last year of our Project Momentum initiatives are expected to drive an increase in Adjusted EBITDA. For fiscal 2025, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $625 million to $645 million, and Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $3.45 to $3.65.”

