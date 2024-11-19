Energizer rises 8.5%

Energizer (ENR) is up 8.5%, or $2.90 to $37.05.
Read More on ENR:
- Energizer sees Q1 adjusted EPS 60c-65c, consensus 66c
- Energizer announces new 7.5M share stock repurchase program
- Energizer reports Q4 EPS $1.22, consensus $1.17
- Energizer sees FY25 adjusted EPS $3.45-$3.65, consensus $3.52
