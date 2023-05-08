Energizer Reaffirms FY23 Adj. Earnings View - Update

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR), while reporting higher earnings and slightly lower revenues in its second quarter on Monday, reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 forecast for adjusted earnings.

For fiscal year 2023, the company continues to project adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.00 to $3.30, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $585 million to $615 million,and organic revenue to increase low single digits.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.05 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company still expects low single digit declines for reported revenues due to the currency headwinds. Based on current rates, currency impacts on revenues and earnings are expected to be neutral over the remainder of the year relative to fiscal 2022.

In its second quarter, earnings totaled $40.0 million, or $0.55 per share, higher than $19.0 million or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $46.5 million or $0.64 per share for the period, compared to $33.3 million or $0.47 per share last year.

Analysts expected the company to earn $0.52 per share for the quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2 percent to $684.1 million from $685.4 million last year.

