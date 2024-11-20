Energizer price target raised to $36 from $33 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Energizer (ENR) to $36 from $33 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Energizer posted slight Q4 EPS upside, driven by margins and below the profit line items, and guided to FY25 metrics in-line with consensus, which is “favorable in a difficult staples environment,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
