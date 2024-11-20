Energizer price target raised to $36 from $32 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Energizer (ENR) to $36 from $32 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported Q4 2024 results, with sales broadly in line with consensus. Profitability metrics were slightly above across the board, with adjusted EBITDA beating consensus.

