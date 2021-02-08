Markets
Energizer Lifts FY21 Adj. EPS View

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) said that it has updated its full year fiscal 2021 outlook for revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA to the high end of its previously disclosed range and its adjusted earnings per share range to $3.10 - $3.40. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.01 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it November that it expected 2% to 4% organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $600 to $630 million and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.95 to $3.25 for fiscal 2021.

The company said Monday that it expects no change to the adjusted free cash flow range based on working capital investments planned in the back half of fiscal 2021.

