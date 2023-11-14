Energizer Issues FY24 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) said, for fiscal 2024, it expects organic revenue to be flat to down low single digits. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.30. The company said it plans to continue focusing on strategic priorities of gross margin restoration, free cash flow generation and debt pay down into fiscal 2024.

For the first quarter, organic revenue is expected to be down 6% to 8%. Adjusted earnings per share is projected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.60.

Fourth quarter net income was $19.7 million compared to a loss of $362.9 million, prior year. Met profit per common share was $0.27 compared to a loss of $5.09. Adjusted net earnings per common share was $1.20 compared to $0.82, previous year. Currency neutral adjusted net earnings per common share was $1.17, for the quarter. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales were $811.1 million compared to $790.4 million in the prior year period. Organic net sales increased 2.0%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $794.57 million in revenue.

