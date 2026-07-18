Energizer Insider Aqua Capital Purchases 100,000 Shares for $2 Million -- Should Investors Buy Too?

Key Points

The entity purchased ~100,000 shares for an estimated total value of ~$2.0 million.

This transaction represents 1% of the insider's total equity holdings.

The shares are held directly by Aqua Capital Ltd., an entity with beneficial ownership involving Durango Capital Ltd. and several Bermudian trusts.

The purchase was executed at $20.21 per share, while the stock was priced at $20.41 as of the July 14, 2026, market close.

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Aqua Capital Ltd., an insider of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR), purchased 100,000 shares of common stock on July 13 and July 14, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $2.0 million Shares purchased (direct) 100,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 7,600,000 Post-transaction value $154.71 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($20.21); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026, market close ($20.41).

Key questions

What entities exercise control over these holdings?

Aqua Capital Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Durango Capital Ltd., which is controlled via a structure including The Apollo Trust, The Minerva Trust, Fundacion Omerinta, Brinza International Corp., and Fundacion Barniz.

Aqua Capital Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Durango Capital Ltd., which is controlled via a structure including The Apollo Trust, The Minerva Trust, Fundacion Omerinta, Brinza International Corp., and Fundacion Barniz. How has the stock performed leading up to this purchase?

Energizer Holdings, a company in the industrials sector, saw a one-year return of -8% as of the July 14, 2026, market close.

Energizer Holdings, a company in the industrials sector, saw a one-year return of -8% as of the July 14, 2026, market close. What is the current scale of the insider's total equity stake?

Following this transaction, the firm directly holds 7,600,000 shares, representing a 11% ownership interest in the company.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-14) $20.41 Market Capitalization $1.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.0 billion Net Income (TTM) $195.1 million

Company Snapshot

Energizer Holdings manufactures and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of batteries across multiple chemistries, including lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide, as well as lighting solutions sold under the Energizer and Eveready brand names.

The company generates revenue through the production and global distribution of batteries and lighting products serving both consumer and specialized applications, including primary cells, rechargeable options, and hearing aid batteries.

Energizer serves a diverse customer base, spanning retail consumers, commercial enterprises, and specialized markets that require hearing aid and medical-grade battery solutions.

Energizer Holdings operates as a global enterprise with 6,050 employees headquartered in Saint Louis, generating $3.0 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $195.1 million. The company maintains a diversified product portfolio across multiple battery chemistries and voltage ratings, positioning itself as a comprehensive energy solutions provider in the electrical equipment and parts sector. With a market capitalization of $1.4 billion, Energizer leverages its established brand portfolio and global distribution infrastructure to compete in the battery and portable power markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Aqua Capital is already an 11% owner of Energizer stock, so it is certainly eye-catching to see them continue to add to their position in the battery maker. While this is a positive sign, investors shouldn’t go racing to their brokers to buy the stock hand over fist.

Rather, investors should know that Energizer may be more of a “cigar butt” type of investment that may still have a “few puffs” left on it -- a notion popularized by Warren Buffett. Energizer spun off from Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in 2015 to become a debt-free, pure-play battery company, only to acquire Spectrum Brands’ (NYSE:SPB) battery and autocare businesses in 2019, heavily indebting and possibly “diworsifying” itself in the process.

That said, Energizer remains a cash-generating machine, trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 6.6. Furthermore, it pays a well-funded 6% dividend yield, using less than half of its net income. Growing sales by 3% in its last quarter, while margins continued to improve following tariff instability, there are worse stocks out there than Energizer. However, investors should realize that this isn’t likely a buy-and-hold forever type of stock, but rather a shorter-term passive income option for investors who believe in management’s turnaround thesis.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spectrum Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.