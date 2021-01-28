Energizer Holdings' Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7.50), with shares changing hands as low as $92.66 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.07% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ENR.PRA was trading at a 278.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 36.31% in the "Consumer Goods" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

Below is a dividend history chart for ENR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ENR) are off about 2.6%.

