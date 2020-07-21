Energizer Holdings' Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7.50), with shares changing hands as low as $99.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ENR.PRA was trading at a 302.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 29.46% in the "Consumer Goods" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENR.PRA shares, versus ENR:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ENR) are down about 0.5%.

