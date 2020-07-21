Markets
ENR.PRA

Energizer Holdings' Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7.50), with shares changing hands as low as $99.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ENR.PRA was trading at a 302.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 29.46% in the "Consumer Goods" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENR.PRA shares, versus ENR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ENR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

ENR.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ENR) are down about 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENR.PRA ENR

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular