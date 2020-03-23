Markets
Energizer Holdings' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7.50), with shares changing hands as low as $62.19 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.44% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ENR.PRA was trading at a 193.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.18% in the "Consumer Goods" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENR.PRA shares, versus ENR:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) is currently down about 7.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ENR) are off about 11.1%.

