Energizer Holdings' Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7.50), with shares changing hands as low as $83.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.89% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ENR.PRA was trading at a 16.19% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.90% in the "Consumer Goods" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

Below is a dividend history chart for ENR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ENR) are down about 0.3%.

