Energizer Holdings Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 6/30/20, Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.875, payable on 7/15/20. As a percentage of ENR.PRA's recent share price of $96.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of ENR.PRA to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when ENR.PRA shares open for trading on 6/30/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.73%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENR.PRA shares, versus ENR:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.875 on Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Energizer Holdings Inc's 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ENR.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ENR) are down about 1.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.