Energizer Holdings Sees FY25 Earnings Above Market - Update

(RTTNews) - Battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR), while reporting higher earnings but weak revenues in its fourth quarter, on Tuesday issued fiscal 2025 earnings view above market.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 1.3 percent to trade at $34.59.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.45 to $3.65, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $625 million to $645 million.

The company expects fiscal 2025 organic revenue growth of 1 percent to 2 percent.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In fiscal 2024, adjusted earnings per share were $3.32, adjusted EBITDA was $612.4 million, and revenues were $2.89 billion,

Mark LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We enter fiscal 2025 having significantly advanced the Company's strategic foundation and financial position. I am confident we are well positioned to deliver our financial algorithm, anchored by consistent, ratable growth and continued improvement in our operating margins."

In its fourth quarter, the company's earnings increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $47.6 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $19.7 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $89.3 million or $1.22 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7 percent to $805.7 million from $811.1 million last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $805.43 million.

