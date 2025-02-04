News & Insights

Energizer Holdings Reaffirms FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

February 04, 2025 — 07:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) provided guidance for the second quarter and reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full year 2025, while raising organic revenue growth outlook.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.60 to $0.70 per share on net sales growth of flat to up 1 percent, with organic net sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share on revenues of $669.62 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.45 to $3.65 per share on net sales growth of 1 to 2 percent, with organic net sales growth of 2 to 3 percent, up from the prior forecast of 1 to 2 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.76 per share on revenues of $669.62 million for the year.

