Energizer Holdings Reaffirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2022, but raised annual net sales growth guidance, based on strong first half performance and execution of pricing initiatives across the globe which should further benefit sales.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share, but now projects net sales growth in the low single digit percentage, up from the previous outlook of roughly flat.

low single digit growth as we have delivered a strong first half performance and executed pricing initiatives across the globe which should further benefit sales.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.17 per share on revenue growth of 0.4 percent to $3.03 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.