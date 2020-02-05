Energizer Holdings Reaffirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share, which includes a full year impact of the acquisitions completed in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net Sales for the year are also still expected to increase 9 to 10 percent, which includes an incremental three months of acquired battery and four months of acquired auto care. Organic net sales are expected to grow in the low single digits.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.08 per share on revenue growth of 9.3 percent to $2.73 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

