Energizer Holdings Q4 Results Beat The Street ; Stock Up In Pre-market

November 15, 2022 — 07:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Tuesday reported a loss in the fourth quarter, compared with profit in the year-ago period. Excluding special items, the company recorded a profit that beat analysts' view.

Energizer reported a net loss of $362.9 million or $5.09 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with profit of $83.2 million or $1.14 per share in the same quarter a year ago, impacted by impairment charges of $541.9 million.

Excluding one-time items, it reported earnings of $58.5 million or $0.82 per share, that beat the average estimate of analyst polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly sales improved to $790.4 million from $766.0 million in the prior- year period. The consensus estimate was for $774.92 million.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue to decline low single digit in view of negative currency headwinds of about $90 million, based on September 2022 rates. Analysts see a decrease of 0.5% for revenue for the year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the full year is expected to be in the range of $3.00-$3.30. The consensus estimate stands at $3.25 per share.

Energizer shares are up more than 4% in pre-market. It closed at $29.60, up 0.58% on Monday.

