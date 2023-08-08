Energizer Holdings Q3 Earnings Down, Misses Street View

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Tuesday reported net earnings of $31.8 million or $0.44 per share for the third quarter, lower than $52.4 million or $0.73 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower volumes.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $38.9 million or $0.54 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.68 per shar. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $699.4 million from $728 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $743.05 million.

Looking forward, the company is lowering its outlook for full year organic revenue from up low single digits to down low single digits.

For the fourth quarter, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.10 -$1.20. Analysts see earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

