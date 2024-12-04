News & Insights

Energizer Holdings to Present at Consumer & Retail Conference

December 04, 2024 — 07:19 am EST

Energizer Holdings ( (ENR) ) has shared an announcement.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is set to participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, discussing both historical and forward-looking financial statements. The company highlights key risks such as global economic conditions, competition, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory challenges that could impact its market performance. Additionally, Energizer employs non-GAAP financial measures to provide a clearer view of its ongoing operating performance, helping investors understand the business beyond traditional GAAP metrics.

