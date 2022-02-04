Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.30

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.30 per share on the 16th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Energizer Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Energizer Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 1.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 59%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:ENR Historic Dividend February 4th 2022

Energizer Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Energizer Holdings' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2015, the first annual payment was US$1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.6% over that duration. Energizer Holdings hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately, Energizer Holdings' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Growth of 1.1% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Energizer Holdings has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Energizer Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

