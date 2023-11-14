Energizer Holdings Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR):

Earnings: $19.7 million in Q4 vs. -$362.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.27 in Q4 vs. -$5.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $86.8 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.13 per share Revenue: $811.1 million in Q4 vs. $790.4 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.60

