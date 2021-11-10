Energizer Holdings Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR):

-Earnings: $79.1 million in Q4 vs. -$55.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.14 in Q4 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.8 million or $0.79 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.73 per share -Revenue: $766.0 million in Q4 vs. $763.0 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.