Energizer Holdings Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR):

Earnings: -$362.9 million in Q3 vs. $79.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.09 in Q3 vs. $1.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58.5 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.05 per share Revenue: $790.4 million in Q3 vs. $766.0 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.