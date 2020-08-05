Energizer Holdings Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $29.0 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $9.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.5 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $658.0 million from $647.2 million last year.

Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $34.5 Mln. vs. $26.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $658.0 Mln vs. $647.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.