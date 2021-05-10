Energizer Holdings Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR):

-Earnings: -$14.3 in Q2 vs. -$121.8 in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.21 in Q2 vs. -$1.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.7 million or $0.77 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.6 per share -Revenue: $685 million in Q2 vs. $587 million in the same period last year.

