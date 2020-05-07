Energizer Holdings Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR):

-Earnings: -$121.8 million in Q2 vs. -$76.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.75 in Q2 vs. -$1.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.8 million or $0.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.36 per share -Revenue: $587.0 million in Q2 vs. $556.4 million in the same period last year.

