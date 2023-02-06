Energizer Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $49.0 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $56.0 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.8 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $765.1 million from $846.3 million last year.

Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $49.0 Mln. vs. $56.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.76 -Revenue (Q1): $765.1 Mln vs. $846.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.30

