Energizer Holdings Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $42.1 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $70.8 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59.7 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $736.8 million from $571.9 million last year.

Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $59.7 Mln. vs. $100.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.85 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $736.8 Mln vs. $571.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.20

