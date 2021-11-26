Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that ENR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.55, the dividend yield is 3.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENR was $39.55, representing a -25.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.85 and a 9.44% increase over the 52 week low of $36.14.

ENR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). ENR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports ENR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -7.04%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the enr Dividend History page.

