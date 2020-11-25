Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ENR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.64, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENR was $41.64, representing a -22.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.84 and a 56.54% increase over the 52 week low of $26.60.

ENR is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ENR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.16. Zacks Investment Research reports ENR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.46%, compared to an industry average of 17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

