Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that ENR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.99, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENR was $45.99, representing a -13.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.19 and a 19.18% increase over the 52 week low of $38.59.

ENR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). ENR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.27. Zacks Investment Research reports ENR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.26%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENR as a top-10 holding:

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (SMDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDY with an increase of 16.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENR at 0.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.