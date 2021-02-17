Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ENR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENR was $46.42, representing a -12.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.19 and a 74.51% increase over the 52 week low of $26.60.

ENR is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). ENR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports ENR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.08%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.