Dividends
ENR

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ENR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.26, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENR was $45.26, representing a -15.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.84 and a 70.15% increase over the 52 week low of $26.60.

ENR is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ENR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.16. Zacks Investment Research reports ENR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ENR as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXG with an increase of 31.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENR at 3.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENR

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular