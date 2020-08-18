Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ENR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.26, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENR was $45.26, representing a -15.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.84 and a 70.15% increase over the 52 week low of $26.60.

ENR is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ENR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.16. Zacks Investment Research reports ENR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXG with an increase of 31.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENR at 3.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.