Energizer Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $47.6 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $19.7 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.3 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $805.7 million from $811.1 million last year.

Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $47.6 Mln. vs. $19.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $805.7 Mln vs. $811.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 to $0.65

