Energizer Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $34.9 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $47.6 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.8 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $832.8 million from $805.7 million last year.

Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.9 Mln. vs. $47.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $832.8 Mln vs. $805.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.