Energizer Holdings Guides FY22 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) provided its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2022, below analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share on organic revenue to be roughly flat.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.49 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

