Energizer Holdings (ENR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.49, changing hands as low as $44.16 per share. Energizer Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.60 per share, with $53.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.