Energizer Holdings (ENR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.38, changing hands as low as $34.24 per share. Energizer Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.81 per share, with $37.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.29.

