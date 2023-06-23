Energizer Holdings (ENR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.65, changing hands as low as $32.08 per share. Energizer Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.81 per share, with $37.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.