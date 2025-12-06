Energizer Holdings (ENR) Price Target Decreased by 14.57% to 26.90

The average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) has been revised to $26.90 / share. This is a decrease of 14.57% from the prior estimate of $31.49 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.73% from the latest reported closing price of $18.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.11%, an increase of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 82,511K shares. The put/call ratio of ENR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,917K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 35.54% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,855K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,789K shares , representing a decrease of 24.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 21.72% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,716K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,897K shares , representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,437K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,761K shares , representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 44.95% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,345K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares , representing an increase of 46.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 28.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.