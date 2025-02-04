News & Insights

Stocks
ENR

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ENR Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 04, 2025 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative ->

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS ($ENR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, beating estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $731,700,000, missing estimates of $735,696,120 by $-3,996,120.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ENR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ENR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SARA B. HAMPTON (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,783 shares for an estimated $256,440.
  • ROBIN VAUTH (EVP, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,048 shares for an estimated $226,447.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of ENERGIZER HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,987,003 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $126,627,215
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 743,892 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,626,009
  • FMR LLC removed 717,780 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,796,692
  • CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 533,831 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,954,472
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 395,940 shares (+769.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,575,054
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 379,547 shares (+101.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,054,412
  • ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 351,594 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,166,625

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $2,636,179 of award payments to $ENR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets -> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data -> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets -> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

ENR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.