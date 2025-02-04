ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ENR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS ($ENR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, beating estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $731,700,000, missing estimates of $735,696,120 by $-3,996,120.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ENR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARA B. HAMPTON (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,783 shares for an estimated $256,440 .

. ROBIN VAUTH (EVP, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,048 shares for an estimated $226,447.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of ENERGIZER HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $2,636,179 of award payments to $ENR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

