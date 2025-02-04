ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ENR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS ($ENR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, beating estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $731,700,000, missing estimates of $735,696,120 by $-3,996,120.
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ENR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SARA B. HAMPTON (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,783 shares for an estimated $256,440.
- ROBIN VAUTH (EVP, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,048 shares for an estimated $226,447.
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of ENERGIZER HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,987,003 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $126,627,215
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 743,892 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,626,009
- FMR LLC removed 717,780 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,796,692
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 533,831 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,954,472
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 395,940 shares (+769.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,575,054
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 379,547 shares (+101.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,054,412
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 351,594 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,166,625
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS Government Contracts
We have seen $2,636,179 of award payments to $ENR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ASSORTED ENERGIZER BATTERIES: ALKALINE BATTERY - ALKALINE EN91 AA LITHIUM BATTERY - LITHIUM CR123A VOLUME P...: $462,364
- FPDS EXPRESS REPORT: MARCH 2024_BATTERIES: $458,092
- FPDS EXPRESS REPORT: SEPTEMBER 2024_BATTERIES: $386,439
- FPDS EXPRESS REPORT: AUGUST 2024_BATTERIES: $296,591
- FPDS EXPRESS REPORT: MAY 2024 _BATTERIES: $201,607
