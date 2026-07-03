Is Energizer Holdings a Buy Now That a 10 Percent Owner Bought 40,000 Shares?

Key Points

40,000 shares were acquired in multiple open-market transactions on June 22, 2026, at an average price of around $21.10 per share, totaling approximately $844,000.

The purchase represented 0.55% of Aqua Capital, Ltd.'s direct holdings, raising its position to 7,340,000 shares.

All shares are held directly by Aqua Capital, Ltd., with no indirect or derivative participation.

This transaction continues a pattern of regular accumulation, with net purchases totaling 314,785 shares since May 21, 2026, reflecting ongoing capital deployment capacity.

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Aqua Capital, Ltd, a 10% Owner of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR), reported the purchase of 40,000 shares on June 22, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $844,000, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares acquired (direct) 40,000 Transaction value $843,832.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 7,340,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$154.80 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $21.10 on June 22, 2026.

Key questions

How does the size of this purchase compare to Aqua Capital, Ltd.'s historical activity in Energizer Holdings?

This 40,000-share acquisition is broadly in line with Aqua Capital, Ltd.'s typical transaction sizes, which have averaged approximately 30,900 shares per event over the past year, with no reported sales during this period.

This 40,000-share acquisition is broadly in line with Aqua Capital, Ltd.'s typical transaction sizes, which have averaged approximately 30,900 shares per event over the past year, with no reported sales during this period. What does this purchase indicate about Aqua Capital, Ltd.'s ownership strategy and capacity?

The continued accumulation, totaling 314,785 shares since May 21, 2026, demonstrates sustained capital commitment and available capacity for additional purchases, with current direct holdings now at 7,340,000 shares.

The continued accumulation, totaling 314,785 shares since May 21, 2026, demonstrates sustained capital commitment and available capacity for additional purchases, with current direct holdings now at 7,340,000 shares. Are there any implications from the transaction structure or ownership chain?

All shares are held directly by Aqua Capital, Ltd., with no indirect or derivative security activity in this filing.

All shares are held directly by Aqua Capital, Ltd., with no indirect or derivative security activity in this filing. What is the market context for this purchase?

Shares were acquired at around $21.10 per share on June 22, 2026, with Energizer Holdings stock closing at $21.09 that day and up 19.07% over the preceding year, while the post-purchase position is valued at approximately $154.80 million based on the transaction price.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.98 billion Net income (TTM) $195.10 million Dividend yield 5.5% 1-year price change 0.74%

* 1-year performance calculated using July 2, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a broad portfolio of battery chemistries, portable lighting solutions, and automotive care products under brands such as Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, Armor All, and STP.

Generates revenue through manufacturing, marketing, and distributing consumer batteries, lighting products, and automotive appearance and performance chemicals, as well as by licensing its trademarks to third parties in adjacent categories.

Serves a global customer base through mass merchandisers, club stores, automotive retailers, e-commerce platforms, and a diversified network of distributors and wholesalers.

Energizer Holdings is a leading global supplier of batteries, portable lighting, and automotive care products, leveraging a portfolio of well-known brands and a broad distribution network. The company pursues a multi-channel strategy, reaching both retail and business-to-business customers worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

It looks like Aqua Capital is increasingly confident about the path ahead for Energizer Holdings. This is a little surprising. The consumer battery business hasn’t raised its dividend since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and total revenue is down by 1.4% over the past five years.

In its fiscal second quarter that ended on March 31, 2026, net sales dropped by 3% year over year to $643.3 million. The decline would have been more severe if not for a positive impact from currency exchange rates. A shift in the timing of battery orders and some impact from conflict in the Middle East reduced volume by 6.1% year over year.

Despite declining volume and continued pressure from tariffs, Energizer reported a gross margin percentage of 40.2% during its fiscal second quarter, up from 39.1% in the prior-year period.

In fiscal 2026, Energizer expects adjusted earnings to land in a range between $3.30 and $3.60 per share. That’s more than enough to support a dividend payment that has been set at an annualized $1.20 per share since 2019. Perhaps Acquia Capital is expecting a long-overdue dividend expansion in the years ahead.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.