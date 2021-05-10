Energizer Holdings Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full year 2021, based on strong demand for its brands and products with the improving cost control.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share on net sales growth of 5 to 7 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.40 per share on net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.35 per share on revenue growth of 5.0 percent to $2.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.