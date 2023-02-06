Energizer Holdings Backs FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Battery maker Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR), while announcing weak first-quarter results, Monday reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 outlook for adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and net sales.

For the year, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.00 to $3.30, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $585 million to $615 million.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.13 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company continues to project low single digit declines for reported revenues, while organic revenue would increase low single digits.

The company also said it remains on track to deliver previously reported total savings and one-time costs over the life of the Project Momentum program.

