Markets
ENR

Energizer Holdings Backs FY23 Outlook - Update

February 06, 2023 — 07:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Battery maker Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR), while announcing weak first-quarter results, Monday reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 outlook for adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and net sales.

For the year, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.00 to $3.30, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $585 million to $615 million.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.13 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company continues to project low single digit declines for reported revenues, while organic revenue would increase low single digits.

The company also said it remains on track to deliver previously reported total savings and one-time costs over the life of the Project Momentum program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.