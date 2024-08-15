Is Energizer (ENR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Energizer (ENR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ENR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.40, which compares to its industry's average of 17.85. Over the last 12 months, ENR's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.59 and as low as 8.25, with a median of 9.20.

Finally, we should also recognize that ENR has a P/CF ratio of 8.72. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ENR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.97. Over the past year, ENR's P/CF has been as high as 11.18 and as low as 5.41, with a median of 9.39.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Energizer is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ENR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

